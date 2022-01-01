Go
Toast

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

Come in and enjoy!

4609 S. Timberline Rd.

Popular Items

The Soup & Grilled Cheese Deal$8.25
Pair any of our daily soups with a classic American Grilled Cheese
The Soup & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a toasted focaccia sandwich
The Soup & Salad Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
Spoons' Famous Focaccia$1.50
Everyone's favorite: dunk it, toast it, or just eat it plain.
The Wraps$7.25
Salad meets sandwich in these perfect handheld combinations
The Sandwiches
Classic combos on Spoons' Famous Focaccia. Also available gluten free!
The Soups$4.70
Pick from any of our signature soups, made fresh daily
The Salad & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
The Salads
Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings
Cookies
Don't you deserve to treat yourself with a fresh baked original creation?
Location

Fort Collins CO

Fort Collins CO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
