Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

320 South Link Ln

Avg 4.8 (376 reviews)

Popular Items

Spoons' Famous Focaccia$1.50
Everyone's favorite: dunk it, toast it, or just eat it plain.
The Soups$4.70
Pick from any of our signature soups, made fresh daily
The Salad & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pick any salad and sandwich for a perfectly paired meal
Cookies
Don't you deserve to treat yourself with a fresh baked original creation?
The Soup & Sandwich Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a toasted focaccia sandwich
The Sandwiches
Classic combos on Spoons' Famous Focaccia. Also available gluten free!
The Soup & Grilled Cheese Deal$8.25
Pair any of our daily soups with a classic American Grilled Cheese
The Salads
Fresh and local produce tossed to order with our house made dressings
The Wraps$7.25
Salad meets sandwich in these perfect handheld combinations
The Soup & Salad Meal$11.25
Pair any of our daily soups with your selection of a freshly tossed salad
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

320 South Link Ln

Fort Collins CO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
