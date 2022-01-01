Go
Sportello

A modern interpretation of the classic diner, Sportello (Italian for “counter service”) offers a menu of chef Barbara Lynch’s trattoria-inspired Italian dishes for lunch and dinner. Sportello’s casual, lively, Italian spirit is captured in the sleek, minimalist design of the cuisine — fresh pastas, creamy polenta, and simple soups — and in the supremely approachable, artisanal wine list created by wine director Cat Silirie.

348 Congress Street • $$$

Avg 4.4 (4264 reviews)

Popular Items

Coconut Cake$12.00
one slice
Tagliatelle - 1 Pound$12.00
priced by the half pound
Rosemary Focaccia$3.00
Cannoli - Hazelnut$4.00
filled to order with your choice of garnish
Strozzapreti$12.00
priced by the half pound
Bolognese$14.00
one pint per order
Gnocchi$28.00
lobster and mushroom ragu
Spicy Tomato Soup$14.00
taleggio crostini (one pint per order)
Tagliatelle Bolognese$27.00
parmigiano
Braised Rabbit & Olive Ragu$12.00
half pint per order
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

348 Congress Street

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
