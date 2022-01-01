Sportsman's Kitchen & Keg
Upscale pub fare with Italian roots!
#familyownedlocallyloved
SANDWICHES • GRILL
46 Sebago Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
46 Sebago Rd
Sebago ME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Richards Dairy Delight
Come in and enjoy!
Fryes Leap General Store and Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Northern Scout Kitchen
Dear Customers,
Thank you for a great first winter!
We are temporarily closed through the month of April to rebuild our storage area and get our systems in order for the summer.
We are also working on our new menu!
See you in May!
Jess & Pat
Phat Boys Restaurant and Tavern
Come in and enjoy!