Go
Toast

Sports Grill

Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!

9090 SW 97th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 BONELESS$11.99
Smash Burger$9.99
5 Wings$8.99
Mozz Sticks$5.99
10 Wings$17.99
20 Wings$35.98
1/2 Orings$5.39
5 BONELESS$6.99
Breaded Kid Fingers$5.99
See full menu

Location

9090 SW 97th Avenue

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sergio's Restaurant #5

No reviews yet

We serve whole balanced Cuban comfort food since 1975. We are the leaders in serving healthy clean Cuban food in South Florida through our La Flaca menu. Compliment each drink with our hand shaken

CAO Bakery and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Vegan Cuban Cuisine

No reviews yet

Vegan Tastes Better!

Sushi Sake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston