Sports Grill

Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

220 NW 180th Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, and fresh salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa, and sour cream.
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
Chicken Wrap$11.99
Full Fries$5.99
10 Wings$17.99
1/2 Fries$3.98
10 BONELESS$11.99
5 Wings$8.99
20 BONELESS$23.98
Waffle Fries$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

220 NW 180th Ave

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
