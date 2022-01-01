Sports Grill
Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!
1559 Sunset Dr
Popular Items
Location
1559 Sunset Dr
Coral Gables FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Whisk Gourmet
Southern American, neighborhood gem.
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
Cracked was founded in 2018 with a simple goal in mind; deliver a Maximum Flavor-style menu that is composed of free-range and organic ingredients.
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar is a modern interpretation of Italian cuisine by James Beard semi-finalists and top chef veterans, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth.
The Salty Donut
Come in and enjoy!