Sportslook

Casual dining for everyone.

350 Southeast Washington Street

Popular Items

3 Piece Fish$14.00
3 pieces of hand battered cod filets served with house made tartar sauce, lemon wedge and your choice of side.
Pepsi$3.00
20 Piece Chicken Wing$22.00
20 traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and house made bleu cheese dressing.
Sauces: Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Teriyaki, or House Made Honey BBQ
HH Rum$4.00
6 Piece Chicken Wing$10.00
6 traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and house made bleu cheese.
Wing Sauces: Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Teriyaki, or House made honey BBQ
Build your Own Burger$13.00
Choose your bread, cheese, meat, toppings and sauce served with your choice of side.
Add Bacon($2), Extra Beef Patty($2), Sauteed Onion($1), Sauteed Mushroom($1)
Sirloin Steak$16.00
Fresh sirloin filet served with fresh vegetable of the day, house made garlic bread, and your choice of side.
Reuben$14.00
Thinly sliced hot corned beef on toasted marble rye bread topped with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
Clubhouse$14.00
Honey ham, smoked turkey breast, bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and house made bleu cheese dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side.
Location

Hillsboro OR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
