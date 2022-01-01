Go
Sportsman's Restaurant & Bars

Family owned since 1955.
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne
illness

111 W. Ludington Ave

Popular Items

12" Pizza$11.99
8 Regular Wings$9.99
Eight of our delicious bone in chicken wings with your choice of sauce. If you'd like to add ranch, bleu cheese or any other extra sauces be sure to choose those as an extra sauce on the side.
16" Pizza$21.99
9" Pizza$6.99
Wimpy Burger$6.99
The original! Comes with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Kick it up a notch and add some cheese if you're into that kind of thing.
Rice Bowl- Build Your Own$6.99
Ranch$0.50
Deep Fried Pickle Chips$8.99
Breaded and deep fried pickle chips served with a side of our delicious ranch dressing.
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
Loaded high with bacon and topped with melted american cheese.
8 Boneless Wings$9.99
8 boneless wings with your choice of sauce! Hungry for more? Double or triple your wing count. If you'd like to add ranch, bleu cheese or any other extra sauces for your wings be sure to choose those as an add on as well.
Location

Ludington MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
