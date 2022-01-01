Go
Spot Coffee

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

765 Elmwood Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)

Popular Items

M Japanese Style Iced Coffee$3.65
Power Shake$6.65
Jet Tea Smoothie$5.60
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
G Japanese Style Iced Coffee$3.30
Bagel$2.45
Mike Sandwich$7.10
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

765 Elmwood Ave

Buffalo NY

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

