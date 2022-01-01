Go
Spot Coffee image

Spot Coffee

Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6519 East Quaker Road

Orchard Park, NY 14127

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Bagel$2.10
G Iced Chai$4.45
G Iced Latte$4.35
G House Coffee$2.45
Cajun Turkey Club$10.75
Breakfast Wrap$5.95
M Iced Chai$4.85
M Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.15
Mike Sandwich$6.15
Pesto Chicken Panini$10.70
See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

6519 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park NY 14127

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

SPoT Coffee

No reviews yet

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

The Byrd House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ginger Snap Patisserie

No reviews yet

A unique high-quality pastry experience. Offering French and American-inspired pastries, custom cakes, a full espresso bar, and light breakfast and lunch.

OP Social Tap & Grille

No reviews yet

O.P. Social is locally owned and operated, here in our hometown of Orchard Park.
We are proud to serve an extensive menu of favorite entrées, small plates and
sandwiches, plus a selection of artisanal pizzas, baked fresh in our brick oven.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Spot Coffee

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston