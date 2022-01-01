Go
Toast

Spot Coffee

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

665 Elm Street

No reviews yet

Location

665 Elm Street

Buffalo NY

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe's Deli

No reviews yet

Joe’s Deli is a classic deli featuring award-winning, specialty sandwiches, homemade soups, salads and healthy wraps

The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General

No reviews yet

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Homemade, award-winning BBQ located in the heart of downtown Buffalo, NY.

BAR/PATIO/CURBSIDE PICKUP
OPEN 3:00 - 9:00 PM Wednesday -Friday, 2:00 - 9:00 Saturday & 2:00 - 8:00 Sunday

Chris NY Sandwich Co

No reviews yet

Generous servings made with the freshest bread and quality ingredients

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston