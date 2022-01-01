Go
Spot Coffee

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

55 Railroad Place • $$

Avg 4.7 (785 reviews)

Popular Items

Hummus Wrap$11.35
Mike Sandwich$7.10
M Iced Tea$3.75
Power Shake$6.65
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
Bagel$2.45
BLT$6.85
T Iced Coffee$2.95
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

55 Railroad Place

Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
