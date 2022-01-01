Spot Coffee

Arugula Bistro

Arugula Bistro is a casual, comfortable, white table cloth bistro. Our dining room is warm, inviting & comfortable where we always strive to treat you as friends in our home. The chef/owner Christiane named it after her favorite green. It is a Northern Italian aromatic green, a bit peppery. The name is playful, rolls off the tongue easily, and is fun to say! Our menu is diverse, offering plenty of vegetarian options as well. All desserts are made in-house and we now offer a late-night menu at our new bar. We look forward to welcoming you into our dining room and cooking for you soon!

