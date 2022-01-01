Go
Spotted Dog

A staple for guests visiting the Zion area since 1985.
A casual American bistro with cozy art-filled rooms and a European-style sidewalk cafe.
Cuisines are handcrafted using fresh local produce, hormone-free proteins and sustainably harvested seafood.

428 Zion Park Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (4230 reviews)

Popular Items

Hummus Plate$12.00
Ground Chickpeas with Tahini and Assorted Vegetables
Lava Cake$10.00
Gluten-Free Chocolate Lava Cake with Ganash Center
Spinach / Artichoke Dip$9.00
Spinach and Artichoke with Mottzerella and Ricotta Cheese.
Noodles With Butter$5.00
Field Blend with Beets$9.00
Organic Field Greens, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese CrumblesCitris Vinigerette
Short Ribs$21.00
Tender Boneless Ribs, Smoky Barbeque Sauce. Fingerling Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables
Pesto w/ Chicken$22.00
Fresh Basil, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Cream, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese. With Chicken.
Broulee$10.00
Caramelized Sugar in the Raw, Vanilla Bean Custard.
Not Available for Take Away
Southwest Chicken$21.00
Free-range Chicken Breast, Fresh Avacado and Mango Salsa. Wild Rice, Seasonal Vegetables
Wild Game Meatloaf$19.00
Elk, Buffal,and Beef, with Red Peppers and Onions. Pan Gravy, Pepper Relish, Fingerling Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

428 Zion Park Blvd

SPRINGDALE UT

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

