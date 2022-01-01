Spotted Dog
A staple for guests visiting the Zion area since 1985.
A casual American bistro with cozy art-filled rooms and a European-style sidewalk cafe.
Cuisines are handcrafted using fresh local produce, hormone-free proteins and sustainably harvested seafood.
428 Zion Park Blvd • $$
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
