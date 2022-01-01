SPQR
A Northern California restaurant inspired by Italian cuisine and wine, SPQR is an acronym for Senatus Populusque Romanus and translates to “The People and Senate of Rome.” Two thousand years ago it was the emblem of the Roman Empire and now, in 21st century San Francisco, SPQR is the very highest emblem of what’s possible in contemporary Italian cuisine.
Led by Chef Matthew Accarrino (a 2014 Food & Wine Best New Chef and four-time James Beard Foundation Award “Best Chef West” finalist and semifinalist), SPQR is a culmination of Matthew’s boundless creativity, classical training and strong belief in direct sourcing. The result is an intensely personal cuisine that is both technically polished and soulful and has earned the restaurant a Michelin star every year since 2012.
1911 Fillmore st • $$$$
1911 Fillmore st
san francisco CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
