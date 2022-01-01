Go
SPQR

A Northern California restaurant inspired by Italian cuisine and wine, SPQR is an acronym for Senatus Populusque Romanus and translates to “The People and Senate of Rome.” Two thousand years ago it was the emblem of the Roman Empire and now, in 21st century San Francisco, SPQR is the very highest emblem of what’s possible in contemporary Italian cuisine.
Led by Chef Matthew Accarrino (a 2014 Food & Wine Best New Chef and four-time James Beard Foundation Award “Best Chef West” finalist and semifinalist), SPQR is a culmination of Matthew’s boundless creativity, classical training and strong belief in direct sourcing. The result is an intensely personal cuisine that is both technically polished and soulful and has earned the restaurant a Michelin star every year since 2012.

1911 Fillmore st • $$$$

Avg 4.1 (6032 reviews)

Popular Items

Powdered Sugar Donuts$7.00
Whole Fried Chicken 'Calabrese'$64.00
Our Fried Chicken 'Calabrese' Style with Honey and Calabrese Chili. Served with Panzanella Salad and Gremolata Potatoes.
Spiced Apple Cider Donuts$7.00
Seasonal Flavor, Spiced Sugar and filled with Apple Marmellata
Cinnamon Sugar Donuts$7.00
Half Fried Chicken 'Calabrese'$32.00
Our Fried Chicken 'Calabrese' Style with Honey and Calabrese Chili. Served with Panzanella Salad and Gremolata Potatoes.
Cappuccino$4.50
Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Calabrian Chili and Honey Glazed Chicken with Cabbage Slaw and Malt Vinegar Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with Gremolata Potatoes.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1911 Fillmore st

san francisco CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
