Go
Toast

Sprader's On The Lake

Come in and enjoy!

10070 Elizabeth Lake Rd

No reviews yet

Location

10070 Elizabeth Lake Rd

White Lake MI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pita Way - White Lake

No reviews yet

The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.

Highland House Cafe + Carry Out

No reviews yet

Come enjoy our famous bread sticks and Greek salad!

Street Side Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mugs Coffee & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a small local coffee shop! Always serving organic fair trade coffee and the highest quality ingredients we can source.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston