Sprader's On The Lake
Come in and enjoy!
10070 Elizabeth Lake Rd
Location
10070 Elizabeth Lake Rd
White Lake MI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pita Way - White Lake
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
Highland House Cafe + Carry Out
Come enjoy our famous bread sticks and Greek salad!
Street Side Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Mugs Coffee & Grub
Come in and enjoy a small local coffee shop! Always serving organic fair trade coffee and the highest quality ingredients we can source.