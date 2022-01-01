Go
Toast

Spread Bagelry - 16th St

Come in and enjoy!

106 South 16th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$9.00
See full menu

Location

106 South 16th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizzeria Vetri

No reviews yet

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

Saxbys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mission Taqueria

No reviews yet

Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)

Sbraga Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston