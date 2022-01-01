Go
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria

Now serving cheese boards, pressed sandwiches, picnic supplies coffee, and more at the beautiful Laguna Gloria

3809 West 35th

Popular Items

CHEDDAR BISCUIT SANDWHICH$9.00
scratch-made cheddar buttermilk biscuit, prosciutto cotto, melty comté cheese, jammy soft boiled egg
AVOCADO OR HUMMUS TOAST
choose from our house hummus or smashed avocado on our sourdough toast topped with a jammy egg, radish, and dukkah seasoning
**nut/seed allergy : pistachio + sesame**
BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE$3.00
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH$9.00
5 year aged cheddar + comte cheese layered in between our house-made brioche bread and pressed on a panini press.
ICED TEA$3.00
KIDS CHEESE PLATE$7.00
kid-friendly cheese, salami, fruit, & toasted sourdough bread
CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE GRAZING BOX$11.00
Feeds 1-2 people and comes with 2 cheeses + 1 charcuterie
*comes with castelvetrano olives, marcona almonds, fruit, house pickles, seasonal jam + whole grain mustard
THE CLARA$8.00
mixed greens, seasonal fruit, marcona almonds, & Bay Blue cheese dressed in our house apple cider vinaigrette
HOUSE LEMONADE$4.00
MATCHA LATTE$4.50
Matcha comes from SESA PURE here in Austin. No sugar in this beverage.
Location

3809 West 35th

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
