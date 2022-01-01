Spread & Co

**MUST BE ORDERED 48 HRS IN ADVANCE - SOMETIMES WE CAN ACCOMMODATE 24 HRS. FEEL FREE TO GIVE US A CALL (512) 814-2002**

SMALL : Feeds 8-10+

10" x 14" board

LARGE : Feeds 18-20+

18" x 13" board

*Our most popular option! This featured board will have a mix of artisan cheeses + charcuterie (some of the most awarded in the world!) along with fresh fruit, pickles, olives, marcona almonds, house-made jam + whole grain mustard, and flowers.

*Comes on a thin wooden board (you can recycle after use) inside a cake box. Just take the board out and serve! Comes with serve-ware and 1 bag of 4 oz. crackers.

*Any cheeses you don't want us to include? Just let us know :)

*Want us to include a gift note? Let us know what you'd like it to say

*Serving sizes listed are for appetizer portions. If you'd like it to be more of a meal, order one size up!

CANCELLATION WITH LESS THAN 48 HRS NOTICE WILL RESULT IN A $25 FEE.

