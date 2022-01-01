Spread & Co

Go
cheese-centric cafe serving breakfast and lunch all-day

1601 W. 38th suite 101

Popular Items

CHICKEN PROSCIUTTO MELT$12.00
roasted chicken thigh, crispy prosciutto, picked mustard seed, house ranch, comte cheese, red onion, mixed greens, on our house hoagie
BREAKFAST SANDO$10.00
House breakfast sausage, soft scrambled eggs, 5 year cheddar + maple syrup on our house brioche bun
CATERED CHEESE/CHARCUTERIE BOARD
**MUST BE ORDERED 48 HRS IN ADVANCE - SOMETIMES WE CAN ACCOMMODATE 24 HRS. FEEL FREE TO GIVE US A CALL (512) 814-2002**
SMALL : Feeds 8-10+
10" x 14" board
LARGE : Feeds 18-20+
18" x 13" board
*Our most popular option! This featured board will have a mix of artisan cheeses + charcuterie (some of the most awarded in the world!) along with fresh fruit, pickles, olives, marcona almonds, house-made jam + whole grain mustard, and flowers.
*Comes on a thin wooden board (you can recycle after use) inside a cake box. Just take the board out and serve! Comes with serve-ware and 1 bag of 4 oz. crackers.
*Any cheeses you don't want us to include? Just let us know :)
*Want us to include a gift note? Let us know what you'd like it to say
*Serving sizes listed are for appetizer portions. If you'd like it to be more of a meal, order one size up!
CANCELLATION WITH LESS THAN 48 HRS NOTICE WILL RESULT IN A $25 FEE.
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$11.00
pulled chicken thigh, green goddess, grapes, mixed greens, pickled cucumbers, on our house brioche bread
LAWFUL BEET BOWL$12.00
beet falafel, mixed greens, herbs, radish, whipped goat's cheese, pickled cauliflower, pistachio dukkah (a nut a spice blend with pistachios, cumin and coriander seeds, sesame), house hummus. Served w/ house turmeric crackers
CHEESE GRAZING BOX
Small feeds 1-2 (8 x 6 inch box)
Large feeds 2-4 people (10 x 7.5 inch box)
X Large feeds 4-6 people (10 x 10 inch box) **same style box as our gift box**
*If ordering at the restaurant for dine-in, it'll come on a board. X Large not available for dine-in.
--
Each come with a mix of artisan cheese, (cheesemonger's choice, but let us know if there's anything you don't want us to include), house jam, mustard, pickles/olives, fruit, marcona almonds, and crackers/crostinis.
*Small + large comes in a compostable to-go box with a clear lid. X Large comes in the same style box as our gift box. Not served on a board if ordered to-go.
**Want it to be a gift? Check out our GIFT BOXES menu :)
BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.00
brown butter chocolate chip cookie topped with flaky sea salt
CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE GRAZING BOX
Small feeds 1-2 (8 x 6 inch box)
Large feeds 2-4 people (10 x 7.5 inch box)
X Large feeds 4-6 people (10 x 10 inch box) **same style box as our gift box**
*If ordering at the restaurant for dine-in, it'll come on a board. X Large not available for dine-in.
--
Each come with a mix of artisan cheese, (cheesemonger's choice, but let us know if there's anything you don't want us to include), charcuterie, house jam, mustard, pickles/olives, fruit, marcona almonds, and crackers/crostinis.
*Small + large comes in a compostable to-go box with a clear lid. X Large comes in the same style box as our gift box. Not served on a board if ordered to-go.
**Want it to be a gift? Check out our GIFT BOXES menu :)
BABY GREENS SALAD$11.00
Mixed greens, candied pecans, whipped goat's cheese, seasonal fruit, mixed herbs, roasted beets, apple/honey vinaigrette
CHEESE CHARCUTERIE CONE$10.25
A cheese board for on-the-go!
--
Each comes with cheese, charcuterie, olives, pickles, marcona almonds, & edible flower in a paper cone.
**If you need to order more than 10, please be sure to give us a minimum of 24-48 hrs notice.
Location

1601 W. 38th suite 101

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
