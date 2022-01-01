Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub
Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub is locally owned and operated with a commitment to using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients in our scratch kitchen. We serve 14 World-class Wisconsin brewed beers, and 4 gourmet sodas on tap from Sprecher Brewery in addition to a full-bar with our very own imaginative specialty cocktails.
Sprecher’s is the ideal place for business lunches, family dinners, special events, or just a casual place to grab a drink with a friend! We feature plenty of dining space for groups of all sizes – with private dining rooms available as well.
1262 John Q Hammons Drive
Location
Madison WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
