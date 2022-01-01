Go
Sprezzatura ~ Pizza, Pasta & Deli

434 Redwood Street Suite #6

Popular Items

FRIED MOZZARELLA$8.00
Cheesy goodness served with marinara sauce.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$16.00
Fettuccine from scratch, tossed in our house made Alfredo sauce. Choose your salad and add a grilled chicken breast for an additional charge.
BREAD STICKS$10.00
Dozen bread sticks with butter, olive oil, garlic and parmesan. Baked to perfection.
16" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$19.00
Pick your sauce and toppings and build your own masterpiece.
Deep fried and oh so good! Choose your wing and dipping sauce. Comes with carrots and celery.
TIRAMISU$6.00
LIGHT MASCARPONE CREAM ON A COFFEE AND RUM SOAKED SPONGE CAKE, COMBED AND FINISHED WITH IMPORTED COCOA.
12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$16.00
Pick your sauce and toppings and build your own masterpiece.
Location

Brookings OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

