Spring Cafe

SMOOTHIES

119 S Spring St • $$

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)

Popular Items

The hero Burrito$15.00
eggs or tofu, roasted potatoes, onion, mushroom, daiya mozzarella, wrapped in a sprouted grain tortilla and served with house made tofu sour cream and tomato salsa *Can be made vegan/gluten free
Spring Shake$10.00
kale, avocado, almond butter, dates, coconut, almond milk
Falafel Wrap$16.95
chickpea falafel, hummus, tomatoe, avocado, lettuce, tangy tahini dressing wrapped in a sprouted grain tortilla.
Lg CAESAR Salad$15.00
heart of romain, rice parmesan, croutons, creamy vegan caesar dressings.
Sweet Potato Burger$16.95
homemade burger white beans, sweet potatoe, onion, garlic, parsely, spices. Topped with chipotle coleslaw, red onion, avocado, served with coleslaw and chipotle sauce.
Pad Thai$19.00
rice noodles, carrots, snowpeas, brocoli, purple cabbage, cauliflower, tofu, and spicy thai sesame sauce.
Avocado Toast$15.00
Avocado, cherry tomato, red pepper flake organic olive oil.
Superfood Salad$19.00
kale, fennel, carrots, celery, zuchinni, red cabbage, tossed with creamy parsley dressing.
Power Greens$11.00
swiss chard, kale, romaine lettuce, celery, cucumber, ginger
The hero Burrito$15.00
eggs or tofu, roasted potatoes, onions, mushrooms, daiya mozarella wrapped in sprouted grain tortilla and served with homemade tofu sour cream and tomato salsa. *can be made gluten free.
Location

119 S Spring St

Aspen CO

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
