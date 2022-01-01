Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Spring Grove
/
Spring Grove
/
Cake
Spring Grove restaurants that serve cake
Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
2020 N US Hwy 12, Spring Grove
No reviews yet
Slice Chocolate Cake
$3.29
More about Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
The Grove Pub & Grill
2008 Main Street Rd., Spring Grove
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$6.00
More about The Grove Pub & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Spring Grove
Chicken Salad
Bleu Burgers
Chicken Fajitas
Fish Sandwiches
Salmon
Steak Sandwiches
Greek Salad
Chicken Tenders
More near Spring Grove to explore
Lake Geneva
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Mchenry
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Wauconda
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Lake Villa
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Grayslake
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Fox Lake
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1358 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(188 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(859 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston