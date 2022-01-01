Chicken salad in Spring Grove
Spring Grove restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
2020 N US Hwy 12, Spring Grove
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.49
Sliced Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Fresh Grated Parmesan CheeseWith Caesar Dressing and Croutons on the Side
|Chicken Fajta Salad
|$9.99
Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce Tossed with Salsa and with Black Olives, Red & Green Peppers, Onions, Cheese, and Sliced Chix Breast. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the Side
More about The Grove Pub & Grill
The Grove Pub & Grill
2008 Main Street Rd., Spring Grove
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Panko Breaded Chicken mixed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes Tossed in Creamy Bleu Cheese
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$14.00
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce topped with Chicken, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, Sautéed Onions, Red & Green Peppers, Guacamole, Chips, Side of Salsa & Chipotle Ranch Dressing