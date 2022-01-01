Chicken sandwiches in Spring Grove
Spring Grove restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs
2020 N US Hwy 12, Spring Grove
|Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$6.19
Deep-Fried Chicken served on a Gourmet Bun, w/ Lettuce , Tomato & Mayo
|(#5) Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$9.12
|Char-Broiled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.19
Marinated Char-Broiled Chicken served on a Gourmet Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
More about The Grove Pub & Grill
The Grove Pub & Grill
2008 Main Street Rd., Spring Grove
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Marinated Chicken Breast Breaded & Fried, Mixed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a Brioche Bun
|Hickory Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Marinated Chicken Breast Smothered in BBQ Sauce, Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Applewood Smoked Bacon served on Garlic Bread