Chicken sandwiches in Spring Grove

Spring Grove restaurants
Spring Grove restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Billy’s Beef Hot Dogs

2020 N US Hwy 12, Spring Grove

Breaded Chicken Sandwich$6.19
Deep-Fried Chicken served on a Gourmet Bun, w/ Lettuce , Tomato & Mayo
(#5) Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.12
Char-Broiled Chicken Sandwich$6.19
Marinated Char-Broiled Chicken served on a Gourmet Bun, with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
The Grove Pub & Grill

2008 Main Street Rd., Spring Grove

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Marinated Chicken Breast Breaded & Fried, Mixed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a Brioche Bun
Hickory Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Marinated Chicken Breast Smothered in BBQ Sauce, Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Applewood Smoked Bacon served on Garlic Bread
