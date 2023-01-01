Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Spring Grove

Spring Grove restaurants
Spring Grove restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Saylor Micks Pizza And Pub - 2020 US Route 12, Spring Grove, IL

2020 Route 12, Ste G, Spring Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.25
More about Saylor Micks Pizza And Pub - 2020 US Route 12, Spring Grove, IL
The Grove Pub & Grill image

 

The Grove Pub & Grill

2008 Main Street Rd., Spring Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Wrap$14.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sautéed Red & Green Peppers and Onions, Pepper Jack, Sour Cream, Wrapped in a Warm Garlic Herb Tortilla
Cajun Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled Cajun Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Wrapped in a Warm Garlic Herb Tortilla
More about The Grove Pub & Grill

