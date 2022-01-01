Spring Hill restaurants you'll love

Spring Hill restaurants
Toast
  • Spring Hill

Spring Hill's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Must-try Spring Hill restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Caffe Connections

4196 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill

Avg 4.9 (292 reviews)
Takeout
CUSTOM OMELETTE$8.99
3 large eggs, choice of toppings. Served with potatoes and choice of bread
ONLINE BREAKFAST SPECIAL$6.25
ONLINE ORDERING SPECIAL!! BREAKFAST SANDWICH AND SMALL COFFEE
OMELETTE$8.99
3 large eggs, choice of toppings. Served with potatoes and choice of bread
Greek City Cafe image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek City Cafe

3125 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Avg 4.5 (1267 reviews)
Takeout
FETA WRAP$8.09
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade chips
CALI CHICKEN BOWL$10.19
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, green peppers, chickpeas, feta, balsamic glaze [GF]
GREEK SALAD$8.49
(Our legendary) Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, pepperoncinis, onions, olives, potato salad, famous Greek dressing [GF]
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

14387 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Avg 4.5 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

4329 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS$10.99
These egg rolls are seasoned with southwestern spices and packed full of smoked white chicken, black beans, corn, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a tasty avocado dipping sauce. This combo will not disappoint!
GATOR'S NACHOS$9.99
2 layers of freshly made corn tortilla chips smothered with Gator’s Award winning chili and melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, then topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños and sour cream.
5 PC WINGERS$7.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
