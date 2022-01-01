Spring Hill restaurants you'll love
Caffe Connections
4196 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill
|Popular items
|CUSTOM OMELETTE
|$8.99
3 large eggs, choice of toppings. Served with potatoes and choice of bread
|ONLINE BREAKFAST SPECIAL
|$6.25
ONLINE ORDERING SPECIAL!! BREAKFAST SANDWICH AND SMALL COFFEE
|OMELETTE
|$8.99
3 large eggs, choice of toppings. Served with potatoes and choice of bread
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek City Cafe
3125 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
|Popular items
|FETA WRAP
|$8.09
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade chips
|CALI CHICKEN BOWL
|$10.19
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, green peppers, chickpeas, feta, balsamic glaze [GF]
|GREEK SALAD
|$8.49
(Our legendary) Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, pepperoncinis, onions, olives, potato salad, famous Greek dressing [GF]
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
14387 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
4329 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
|Popular items
|SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS
|$10.99
These egg rolls are seasoned with southwestern spices and packed full of smoked white chicken, black beans, corn, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a tasty avocado dipping sauce. This combo will not disappoint!
|GATOR'S NACHOS
|$9.99
2 layers of freshly made corn tortilla chips smothered with Gator’s Award winning chili and melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, then topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños and sour cream.
|5 PC WINGERS
|$7.99
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.