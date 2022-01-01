Chicken salad in Spring Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caffe Connections

4196 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill

Avg 4.9 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad BLT$10.99
Choice of toasted bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and choice of spread
More about Caffe Connections
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

4329 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.49
Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato,
chopped celery, and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your
choice of wing sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served
with your choice of dressing
More about Gator's Dockside

