Chicken salad in Spring Hill
Spring Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Caffe Connections
Caffe Connections
4196 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill
|Chicken Salad BLT
|$10.99
Choice of toasted bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and choice of spread
More about Gator's Dockside
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
4329 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.49
Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato,
chopped celery, and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your
choice of wing sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served
with your choice of dressing