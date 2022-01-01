Chicken sandwiches in Spring Hill
Spring Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek City Cafe
3125 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
|RUSTIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.19
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, aioli sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
4329 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.