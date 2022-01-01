Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Spring Hill

Spring Hill restaurants
Spring Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Greek City Cafe image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek City Cafe

3125 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Avg 4.5 (1267 reviews)
Takeout
RUSTIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.19
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, aioli sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

4329 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
