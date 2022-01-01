Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Spring Hill

Spring Hill restaurants
Toast

Spring Hill restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Caffe Connections

4196 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill

Avg 4.9 (292 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$9.00
Chicken breast, parmesan Caesar dressing, croutons, romaine in a flour tortilla
More about Caffe Connections
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

14387 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Avg 4.5 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
WINGER WRAP image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

4329 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside

