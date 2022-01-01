Chicken wraps in Spring Hill
Caffe Connections
4196 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$9.00
Chicken breast, parmesan Caesar dressing, croutons, romaine in a flour tortilla
Beef 'O' Brady's
14387 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Gator's Dockside
4329 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.