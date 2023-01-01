Spring Hill restaurants you'll love
The Bean Coffee & Cafe
112 S Main St, Spring Hill
|Popular items
|Latte
|$0.00
A latte is where flavor begins to come in with espresso. If you are looking to add syrups, sauces and creative flavors to your espresso drink, this is what you are looking for at The Bean.
|Drip Coffee
|$0.00
Drip coffee is our standard brewed coffee. Any choice below is what we currently have in house.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$6.49
TWO Scratch Bakery buttermilk biscuits with a delicious homemade sausage gravy.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
BB’s Grill Spring Hill
22362 S Harrison St, Spring Hill
|Popular items
|Original BB
|$10.99
Burger on a toasted bun with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choice of cheese, add $0.50.
|Buffalo Wrap
|$11.99
Buffalo fried chicken, cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, shredded lettuce and ranch dressing wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
|Spicy BB
|$12.49
Burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese and fried jalapeno chips, on a toasted bun.