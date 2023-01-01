Chicken salad in Spring Hill
Spring Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Bean Coffee & Cafe
112 S Main St, Spring Hill
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
Diced Grilled Chicken, diced celery, red grapes, mayo, greek yogurt, lemon pepper seasoning on a croissant.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
BB’s Grill Spring Hill
22362 S Harrison St, Spring Hill
|Asian Thai Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Mixed Greens, Asian Marinated Chicken, Fried Wontons, Roasted Peanuts, Scallions, Peanut Ginger Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Crisp spring greens topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, tomato, sweet red onion, and roasted garlic croutons with your choice of salad dressing.
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Crisp spring greens tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing with our signature southwest chicken dip (chipotle grilled chicken and black bean corn relish), tortilla strips, cheddar and topped with spicy fried onions.