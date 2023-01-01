Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Spring Hill

Go
Spring Hill restaurants
Toast

Spring Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Bean Coffee & Cafe

112 S Main St, Spring Hill

Avg 4.8 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Diced Grilled Chicken, diced celery, red grapes, mayo, greek yogurt, lemon pepper seasoning on a croissant.
More about The Bean Coffee & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

BB’s Grill Spring Hill

22362 S Harrison St, Spring Hill

Avg 3.9 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Thai Chicken Salad$12.49
Mixed Greens, Asian Marinated Chicken, Fried Wontons, Roasted Peanuts, Scallions, Peanut Ginger Dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.49
Crisp spring greens topped with grilled chicken, cheddar, tomato, sweet red onion, and roasted garlic croutons with your choice of salad dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad$12.49
Crisp spring greens tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing with our signature southwest chicken dip (chipotle grilled chicken and black bean corn relish), tortilla strips, cheddar and topped with spicy fried onions.
More about BB’s Grill Spring Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Spring Hill

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Spring Hill to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston