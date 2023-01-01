Chicken sandwiches in Spring Hill
Spring Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Bean Coffee & Cafe
The Bean Coffee & Cafe
112 S Main St, Spring Hill
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
Diced Grilled Chicken, diced celery, red grapes, mayo, greek yogurt, lemon pepper seasoning on a croissant.
More about BB’s Grill Spring Hill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
BB’s Grill Spring Hill
22362 S Harrison St, Spring Hill
|Carolina Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Fresh hand-breaded chicken breast topped with a Carolina slaw of pickled cucumbers and onions, bbq aioli and lettuce.
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fresh hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with Pepper jack cheese and spring mix.
|Popper Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Popper Filling, Jalapenos, Red Pepper Jelly, Lettuce, Onion on a Brioche Bun