Chicken sandwiches in Spring Hill

Spring Hill restaurants
Spring Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Bean Coffee & Cafe

112 S Main St, Spring Hill

Avg 4.8 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Diced Grilled Chicken, diced celery, red grapes, mayo, greek yogurt, lemon pepper seasoning on a croissant.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

BB’s Grill Spring Hill

22362 S Harrison St, Spring Hill

Avg 3.9 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Carolina Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Fresh hand-breaded chicken breast topped with a Carolina slaw of pickled cucumbers and onions, bbq aioli and lettuce.
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fresh hand-breaded chicken breast, fried and tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with Pepper jack cheese and spring mix.
Popper Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Popper Filling, Jalapenos, Red Pepper Jelly, Lettuce, Onion on a Brioche Bun
