Fried chicken sandwiches in Spring Hill

The Spot Burgers and Beers
3011 Longford Drive, Suite 13, Spring Hill
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH MEAL
|$11.75
Fried Chicken Breast, Crispy Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise Served on a Fresh Toasted Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Crispy Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise Served on a Fresh Toasted Bun