American
Southern
Spring House
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
551 Reviews
$$$
450 N Spring St
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
450 N Spring St, Winston Salem NC 27101
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
ROAR Beer Wall
Come in and enjoy!
#2 Dragon Fruit Asian Fare and Blue Crab Seafood Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
Gather, Taste & Enjoy at QB!