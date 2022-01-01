Go
Spring House image
American
Southern

Spring House

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

551 Reviews

$$$

450 N Spring St

Winston Salem, NC 27101

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

450 N Spring St, Winston Salem NC 27101

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

ROAR Beer Wall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

#2 Dragon Fruit Asian Fare and Blue Crab Seafood Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

No reviews yet

Gather, Taste & Enjoy at QB!

Yamas Mediteranean Street Food

No reviews yet

YAMAS!

Spring House

orange star4.3 • 551 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston