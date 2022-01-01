Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spring Lake restaurants you'll love

Spring Lake restaurants
  Spring Lake

Must-try Spring Lake restaurants

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque - Grand Haven image

 

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque - Grand Haven

17 South 2nd Street, Grand Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tater Tots$4.00
Add queso + $2
Dirty Tots$8.25
Poblano peppers, cilantro & white cheddar queso on top of heaping helping of tater tots. Add your choice of meat and or extra toppings.
BBQ Chicken Wrap$14.25
Smoked chicken breast, bbq aoili, bacon, avocado, arugula & tomato on a wrap. Served w/chips + sweet heat pickles or sub tater tots.
More about Dr. Rolf's Barbeque - Grand Haven
Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop

17621 174th Ave, Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" House Deluxe Pizza$22.25
Bread Sticks w/ Cheese$8.00
Gyro Pita$8.25
More about Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop
Consumer pic

 

Ted's of Spring Lake

14977 Cleveland St, Spring Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Derby Salad$12.50
Club House$12.50
6 Boneless Wings$8.00
More about Ted's of Spring Lake

