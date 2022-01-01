Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Spring Lake

Go
Spring Lake restaurants
Toast

Spring Lake restaurants that serve cake

Bagel Basket Cafe image

 

Bagel Basket Cafe

105 NJ-71, Spring Lake Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crumb Cake$2.50
More about Bagel Basket Cafe
Banner pic

 

St. Stephen's Green Publick House

2031 New Jersey 71, Spring Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bantry Bay Crab Cakes$29.95
Car Bomb Cheese Cake$6.95
More about St. Stephen's Green Publick House
Map

More near Spring Lake to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1625 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (511 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (853 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (494 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston