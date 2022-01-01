Spring Mill Café
The Spring Mill Café has been serving French country fare since 1978. We're a BYO that serves lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. The historic property features the original Spring Mill general store, and the picturesque converted farmhouse.
SALADS
164 Barren Hill Rd • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
164 Barren Hill Rd
Conshohocken PA
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Coyote Crossing Restaurant
Come in and enjoy! From our Family to yours.
Bar Lucca
Rustic Italian cooking, much of it served tapas style, in a sophisticated brick-walled setting.
Brunch
Enjoy a delicious Brunch right here in the heart of Conshohocken! We are locally owned & operated. Known for a super friendly staff in a clean & pretty cafe. Dine inside or enjoy outside seating in the garden. See you soon!
Deli on 4th
Italian corner Deli