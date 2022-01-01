Go
Toast

Spring Place

Come on in and enjoy!

9800 Wilshire Blvd

Avg 4.5 (1 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

9800 Wilshire Blvd

Beverly Hills CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Joss Bites

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Impasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Nosh of Beverly Hills

No reviews yet

A New York Deli gone West!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston