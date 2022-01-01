Go
Toast

Spring Street Beer and Wine Garden

Come in and enjoy!

1920 Houston Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Catering

Location

1920 Houston Ave

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Active Passion

No reviews yet

Coffee, Salads & Pastries

El Novillo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Rabbit's Got the Gun

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cantina Barba

No reviews yet

No phone, come thru.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston