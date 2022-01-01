Spring restaurants you'll love
High Tower Cafe #15 Hughes 1800
1800 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101, Woodland
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
|Low Rise Taco
|$1.99
Egg & Cheese
|GYRO
|$7.99
Beef and Lamb Strips, Tzatziki, Tomato, Onions, Pita
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Grab N Go Tacos
7826 Louetta Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|Taco Al Pastor
|$3.50
Slow roasted Pork marinated in our Pastor sauce, grilled pineapple, fresh onions & cilantro on a soft corn tortilla.
|Pepe's Fajita Taco
|$3.25
Your choice of meat, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, & shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.
|Deluxe Taco Platter (6)
|$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co
8714 Spring Cypress Rd, SPRING
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce
|Cheese Bread
|$6.50
Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Chicking Out
23227 Gosling Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.49
Try our delicious Chicken Nachos, with queso dip, refried beans and our traditional marinated chicken.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.99
Try our delicious Chicken Quesadilla. Two large flour tortillas filled with cheddar cheese, guacamole and our delicious traditional grilled chicken.
|Whole Chicken
|$14.99
Whole grilled chicken. Choose one of our delicious, signature marinades.
Crust Pizza Co.
4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
|Popular items
|14" Chz
|$13.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
|10" Chz
|$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
SEAFOOD
Off The Hook Seafood
2222 Rayford Rd Suite 105, Spring
|Popular items
|Fried Calamari
|$10.95
Calamari Fried til Golden brown, with a sweet and sweet and tangy Tomato Chipotle Dipping sauce
|Marco Island Fishwhich
|$12.95
Our spin on classic fish sandwich. Tempura fried or seared Cod dressed with horseradish tartar, lettuce, tomato and pickles
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$15.00
8 inch Gambino French Bread, cornmeal crusted shrimp, topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Remoulade
Crust Pizza Co. Creekside
26400 Kuykendahl Road, Spring
|Popular items
|10" Chz
|$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
|House Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Island Fin Poke
24345 Gosling Road, Ste.120A, Spring
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
|Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
20806 I-H 45N, Spring
|Popular items
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Vina Deli
7306 Louetta Drive, Spring
|Popular items
|House Fried Rice
|$11.00
Fried rice with a combination of beef, chicken, & shrimps
|Wonton Soup Cup
|$5.00
Crisp shrimp and pork wontons served in chicken broth soup with fresh scallions and cilantro
|Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)
|$6.00
Thin rice papers wrapped with jumbo shrimps, fresh beansprouts, rice vermicelli, leaf lettuce, & served with House Peanut Sauce
Crust Pizza Co.
8000 Research Forest Drive, Spring
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.50
Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce
|12" Chz
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
|House Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Charm Thai
2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100, spring
|Popular items
|Pad See Eew
|$13.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with choice of meat, egg, broccoli, carrots in a sweet brown sauce
|C3 Yellow Curry
|$13.95
Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion in coconut milk
|VEGGIE SPRING ROLL
|$5.95
Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass noodles and vegetable served with plum sauce.
Common Bond Bistro
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Baguette
|$10.00
jambon de paris, gruyère, dijon butter
|Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch
|$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Herb & Beet
448 Sawdust Road, Spring
|Popular items
|Hickory Smoked Cobb (GF)
|$12.75
Crisp romaine, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado and buttery blue cheese- tossed with grilled chicken and a smoky poblano ranch. Garnished with a deviled egg and our house-smoked hickory bacon. Gluten Free.
|Brisket Eggrolls
|$7.00
Deep fried eggrolls filled with Brisket, Manchego Cheese, and Roasted Corn Salsa. Served with a spicy chili-glaze sauce!
|Avocado Beet Toast
|$5.00
Crisp local ciabatta (3) topped with house-made beet hummus, fresh avocado and cotija cheese- drizzled with a robust balsamic reduction. OUR FAVORITE! Vegetarian.
PIZZA • SALADS
Crust Pizza Co
3535 Rayford Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
|16" Cheese
|$15.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
|House Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Rakuu Restaurant
5200 FM 2920, Spring
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
|General Tso Plate
|$10.95
|California Roll
|$6.95
Sweet Paris
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands
|Popular items
|Lemon & Sugar
|$6.95
fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar
|Chicken Carbonara
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
|Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée
|$10.95
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon.
FRENCH FRIES
Thistle Draftshop
5210 FM 2920 STE 100, Spring
|Popular items
|ARTICHOKE HUMMUS
|$9.00
harissa, olive oil, naan bread, zaatar
|KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS
|$10.00
fried chicken, fries
|BFC SANDWICH
|$15.00
Nashville style fried chicken, spicy glaze, house pickles, shaved lettuce, garlic aioli, fries
FRENCH FRIES
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$2.79
All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro
|Street Tacos
|$9.99
Five mini corn tacos with your choice of meats (two meat max), a whole grilled jalapeño, cilantro, grilled onions, and a side of charro beans
|Gorditas
|$4.99
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Popular items
|Original Burger
|$16.00
Half-pound Angus beef patty topped with Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of bun.
|Fried Pickles & Jalapenos
|$8.00
Sliced dill pickles & jalapenos tossed in our Shiner Bock beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chipotle ranch.
|Fried Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Fresh, hand-rolled mozzarella battered and fried to a golden brown, served with spicy marinara and peppercorn ranch.
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Sugar Crepe
|$5.95
Sprinkled with Cinnamon Sugar inside and outside, then topped with Powdered Sugar
|Chicken & Spinach Crepe
|$9.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
|Sugar Waffle
|$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Popular items
|Taco Veracruz
|$4.95
Chilli grilled Basa fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade smoked aioli.
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Panko crusted Basa Fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and homemade jalapeño ranch.
|Rosarito Shrimp Taco
|$5.75
Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp topped with elote corn salsa, smoked aioli, pico de gallo and mexican cheese.
One Fat Dog
n/a, Spring
|Popular items
|Sprite
|$1.50
12oz
|Elote Dog
|$7.50
|Bahn Mi Dog
|$7.50
Sushi Rebel
1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 110, Spring
|Popular items
|T-YELLOWTAIL
|$4.75
ponzu sauce, parmesan, jalapeno and habanero tobiko.
|T-SALMON
|$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
|T-RED SNAPPER
|$4.75
avocado, soy tobiko, salt, olive oil, garlic chip, and lemon zest.
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
|Popular items
|Tortas
|$9.99
Fresh telera bread with your choice of meat, creamy cilantro lime sauce, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and avocado.
|Gorditas
|$5.49
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
|Street Tacos
|$10.99
Five mini corn tacos with your choice of meats (two meat max), a whole grilled jalapeño, cilantro, grilled onions, and a side of charro beans
Hearsay on the Waterway
20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands
|Popular items
|Wagyu Corndog
|$12.00
|Hearsay Cheeseburger
|$16.00
|Ravioli Carbonara
|$18.00
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|Turkey Meatloaf
|$10.00
(DF) a savory turkey meatloaf topped with a gluten-free brown gravy, served with roasted sweet potatoes & steamed green beans P22, F19, C54
|Chicken Alfredo
|$11.00
(GF)(K) creamy alfredo sauce over a bed of keto fettuccine pasta topped with juicy grilled chicken, parsley & shredded parmesan P50, F33, C11
+$1 Keto Fried Chicken
|Fajita Plate
|$10.00
(GF)(DF) your choice of grilled chicken or steak fajitas, over sauteed peppers/onions with a side of steamed brown rice, black charro beans and a side of salsa P31, F20, C29
+$2 Filet Mignon Fajitas
High Tower Cafe #14 Hughes 1725
1725 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101, Woodland
|Popular items
|GYRO
|$7.99
Beef and Lamb Strips, Tzatziki, Tomato, Onions, Pita
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Philly Cheese
|$8.79
Seared Steak, Provolone, Onions & Bell Peppers, Hoagie Roll
BB's Tex-Orleans
25635 US 59, Kingwood
|Popular items
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Cajun Rice Dressing - Quart
|$14.99
Sautéed carrots, celery, onions, and garlic mixed with smoked boudin, chicken, and rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah
|Popular items
|Quesadillas (4 pcs.)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños
|Quesadillas (8 pcs.)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños
|Made to Order Guacamole
|$8.00
with chips, salsa and choice of three toppers
