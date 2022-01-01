Spring restaurants you'll love

Must-try Spring restaurants

High Tower Cafe #15 Hughes 1800 image

 

High Tower Cafe #15 Hughes 1800

1800 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101, Woodland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
Low Rise Taco$1.99
Egg & Cheese
GYRO$7.99
Beef and Lamb Strips, Tzatziki, Tomato, Onions, Pita
Grab N Go Tacos image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Grab N Go Tacos

7826 Louetta Rd, Spring

Avg 4.5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Al Pastor$3.50
Slow roasted Pork marinated in our Pastor sauce, grilled pineapple, fresh onions & cilantro on a soft corn tortilla.
Pepe's Fajita Taco$3.25
Your choice of meat, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, & shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.
Deluxe Taco Platter (6)$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
Crust Pizza Co image

PIZZA

Crust Pizza Co

8714 Spring Cypress Rd, SPRING

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
Garlic Knots$6.50
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce
Cheese Bread$6.50
Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Chicking Out image

 

Chicking Out

23227 Gosling Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Nachos$8.49
Try our delicious Chicken Nachos, with queso dip, refried beans and our traditional marinated chicken.
Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
Try our delicious Chicken Quesadilla. Two large flour tortillas filled with cheddar cheese, guacamole and our delicious traditional grilled chicken.
Whole Chicken$14.99
Whole grilled chicken. Choose one of our delicious, signature marinades.
Banner pic

 

Crust Pizza Co.

4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Chz$13.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
10" Chz$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Off The Hook Seafood image

SEAFOOD

Off The Hook Seafood

2222 Rayford Rd Suite 105, Spring

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Calamari$10.95
Calamari Fried til Golden brown, with a sweet and sweet and tangy Tomato Chipotle Dipping sauce
Marco Island Fishwhich$12.95
Our spin on classic fish sandwich. Tempura fried or seared Cod dressed with horseradish tartar, lettuce, tomato and pickles
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
8 inch Gambino French Bread, cornmeal crusted shrimp, topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Remoulade
Crust Pizza Co. Creekside image

 

Crust Pizza Co. Creekside

26400 Kuykendahl Road, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" Chz$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Garlic Knots$6.50
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce
Island Fin Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Island Fin Poke

24345 Gosling Road, Ste.120A, Spring

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

20806 I-H 45N, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Vina Deli image

 

Vina Deli

7306 Louetta Drive, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Fried Rice$11.00
Fried rice with a combination of beef, chicken, & shrimps
Wonton Soup Cup$5.00
Crisp shrimp and pork wontons served in chicken broth soup with fresh scallions and cilantro
Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)$6.00
Thin rice papers wrapped with jumbo shrimps, fresh beansprouts, rice vermicelli, leaf lettuce, & served with House Peanut Sauce
Crust Pizza Co. image

 

Crust Pizza Co.

8000 Research Forest Drive, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.50
Fresh dough strips with homemade garlic butter, Italian herbs, and mozzarella served with marinara sauce
12" Chz$11.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Charm Thai image

 

Charm Thai

2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100, spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pad See Eew$13.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with choice of meat, egg, broccoli, carrots in a sweet brown sauce
C3 Yellow Curry$13.95
Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion in coconut milk
VEGGIE SPRING ROLL$5.95
Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass noodles and vegetable served with plum sauce.
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Baguette$10.00
jambon de paris, gruyère, dijon butter
Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Herb & Beet image

 

Herb & Beet

448 Sawdust Road, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hickory Smoked Cobb (GF)$12.75
Crisp romaine, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado and buttery blue cheese- tossed with grilled chicken and a smoky poblano ranch. Garnished with a deviled egg and our house-smoked hickory bacon. Gluten Free.
Brisket Eggrolls$7.00
Deep fried eggrolls filled with Brisket, Manchego Cheese, and Roasted Corn Salsa. Served with a spicy chili-glaze sauce!
Avocado Beet Toast$5.00
Crisp local ciabatta (3) topped with house-made beet hummus, fresh avocado and cotija cheese- drizzled with a robust balsamic reduction. OUR FAVORITE! Vegetarian.
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Crust Pizza Co

3535 Rayford Rd, Spring

Avg 4.8 (2870 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
16" Cheese$15.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Rakuu Restaurant image

 

Rakuu Restaurant

5200 FM 2920, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spring Rolls$4.50
General Tso Plate$10.95
California Roll$6.95
Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon & Sugar$6.95
fresh lemon, whipped butter, & vanilla bean sugar
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée$10.95
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon.
Thistle Draftshop image

FRENCH FRIES

Thistle Draftshop

5210 FM 2920 STE 100, Spring

Avg 4.7 (282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ARTICHOKE HUMMUS$9.00
harissa, olive oil, naan bread, zaatar
KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
fried chicken, fries
BFC SANDWICH$15.00
Nashville style fried chicken, spicy glaze, house pickles, shaved lettuce, garlic aioli, fries
La Cocina de Roberto image

FRENCH FRIES

La Cocina de Roberto

3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring

Avg 4.8 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos$2.79
All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro
Street Tacos$9.99
Five mini corn tacos with your choice of meats (two meat max), a whole grilled jalapeño, cilantro, grilled onions, and a side of charro beans
Gorditas$4.99
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
The Goose's Acre image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Goose's Acre

21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands

Avg 4.1 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Original Burger$16.00
Half-pound Angus beef patty topped with Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of bun.
Fried Pickles & Jalapenos$8.00
Sliced dill pickles & jalapenos tossed in our Shiner Bock beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chipotle ranch.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Fresh, hand-rolled mozzarella battered and fried to a golden brown, served with spicy marinara and peppercorn ranch.
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee

6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Sugar Crepe$5.95
Sprinkled with Cinnamon Sugar inside and outside, then topped with Powdered Sugar
Chicken & Spinach Crepe$9.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Sugar Waffle$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Baja Cantina & Fiesta image

 

Baja Cantina & Fiesta

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Veracruz$4.95
Chilli grilled Basa fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade smoked aioli.
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Panko crusted Basa Fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and homemade jalapeño ranch.
Rosarito Shrimp Taco$5.75
Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp topped with elote corn salsa, smoked aioli, pico de gallo and mexican cheese.
One Fat Dog image

 

One Fat Dog

n/a, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sprite$1.50
12oz
Elote Dog$7.50
Bahn Mi Dog$7.50
Sushi Rebel image

 

Sushi Rebel

1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 110, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
T-YELLOWTAIL$4.75
ponzu sauce, parmesan, jalapeno and habanero tobiko.
T-SALMON$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
T-RED SNAPPER$4.75
avocado, soy tobiko, salt, olive oil, garlic chip, and lemon zest.
La Cocina De Roberto image

 

La Cocina De Roberto

26817 Interstate 45, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortas$9.99
Fresh telera bread with your choice of meat, creamy cilantro lime sauce, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and avocado.
Gorditas$5.49
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
Street Tacos$10.99
Five mini corn tacos with your choice of meats (two meat max), a whole grilled jalapeño, cilantro, grilled onions, and a side of charro beans
Hearsay on the Waterway image

 

Hearsay on the Waterway

20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Corndog$12.00
Hearsay Cheeseburger$16.00
Ravioli Carbonara$18.00
Farley's Fit Kitchen image

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Meatloaf$10.00
(DF) a savory turkey meatloaf topped with a gluten-free brown gravy, served with roasted sweet potatoes & steamed green beans P22, F19, C54
Chicken Alfredo$11.00
(GF)(K) creamy alfredo sauce over a bed of keto fettuccine pasta topped with juicy grilled chicken, parsley & shredded parmesan P50, F33, C11
+$1 Keto Fried Chicken
Fajita Plate$10.00
(GF)(DF) your choice of grilled chicken or steak fajitas, over sauteed peppers/onions with a side of steamed brown rice, black charro beans and a side of salsa P31, F20, C29
+$2 Filet Mignon Fajitas
High Tower Cafe #14 Hughes 1725 image

 

High Tower Cafe #14 Hughes 1725

1725 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101, Woodland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GYRO$7.99
Beef and Lamb Strips, Tzatziki, Tomato, Onions, Pita
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Philly Cheese$8.79
Seared Steak, Provolone, Onions & Bell Peppers, Hoagie Roll
BB's Tex-Orleans image

 

BB's Tex-Orleans

25635 US 59, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Cajun Rice Dressing - Quart$14.99
Sautéed carrots, celery, onions, and garlic mixed with smoked boudin, chicken, and rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands

8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas (4 pcs.)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños
Quesadillas (8 pcs.)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños
Made to Order Guacamole$8.00
with chips, salsa and choice of three toppers
