Spring American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Spring
More about Herb & Beet
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL
Herb & Beet
448 Sawdust Road, Spring
|Popular items
|Avocado Beet Toast
|$5.00
Crisp local ciabatta (3) topped with house-made beet hummus, fresh avocado and cotija cheese- drizzled with a robust balsamic reduction. OUR FAVORITE! Vegetarian.
|Health Nut Salad
|$12.75
Atkinson Farm's Kale, quinoa, mint, diced red bell peppers, fresh avocado, green grapes, and crunchy almonds. Tossed in a citrus vinaigrette and garnished with local sunflower seeds. Vegan. Gluten Free (without toast).
|Beet & Sweet Chips
|$4.00
Thinly sliced local beets and sweet potatoes sprinkled with sea salt- made daily and fried to perfection! A house favorite! Vegan. Gluten-Free. Dairy Free.
More about The Goose's Acre
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Popular items
|Original Burger
|$16.00
Half-pound Angus beef patty topped with Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of bun.
|Fried Pickles & Jalapenos
|$8.00
Sliced dill pickles & jalapenos tossed in our Shiner Bock beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chipotle ranch.
|Buffalo Style Chicken Wings
|$17.00
10 meaty wings served with celery, carrots & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Hearsay on the Waterway
Hearsay on the Waterway
20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands
|Popular items
|Wagyu Corndog
|$12.00
|6pc toasted ravioli
|$7.00
|Avocado Cucumber salad
|$9.00
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$11.00
(GF)(K) creamy alfredo sauce over a bed of keto fettuccine pasta topped with juicy grilled chicken, parsley & shredded parmesan P50, F33, C11
+$1 Keto Fried Chicken
|Southwest Scramble
|$9.00
(GF) egg whites, seasoned ground turkey, black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded colby-jack cheese, peppers+onions, cilantro and a side of Dad’s spicy salsa P39, F15, C20
|Heart Healthy Oatmeal
|$5.00
oats, almond milk, protein powder & a touch of honey
-Apple Pecan + Cranberry P13, F10, C35
-Mixed Berry + Flax seed P12, F5, C35
More about Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill
9440 Louetta Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|Bone-In Wings
|$9.99
Sauces all homemade
|Truffle Fries
|$6.99
More about Hop Scholar Ale House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hop Scholar Ale House
610 Rayford Rd,Ste 642, Spring
More about Mozambik
Mozambik
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands
|Popular items
|Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb
|$15.00
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$10.00
Warm spiced date cake drizzled with sticky toffee sauce served with vanilla bean ice cream.
|Bunny Chow - Brisket
|$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.