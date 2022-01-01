Spring American restaurants you'll love

Herb & Beet image

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL

Herb & Beet

448 Sawdust Road, Spring

Avg 4.7 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Beet Toast$5.00
Crisp local ciabatta (3) topped with house-made beet hummus, fresh avocado and cotija cheese- drizzled with a robust balsamic reduction. OUR FAVORITE! Vegetarian.
Health Nut Salad$12.75
Atkinson Farm's Kale, quinoa, mint, diced red bell peppers, fresh avocado, green grapes, and crunchy almonds. Tossed in a citrus vinaigrette and garnished with local sunflower seeds. Vegan. Gluten Free (without toast).
Beet & Sweet Chips$4.00
Thinly sliced local beets and sweet potatoes sprinkled with sea salt- made daily and fried to perfection! A house favorite! Vegan. Gluten-Free. Dairy Free.
More about Herb & Beet
The Goose's Acre image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Goose's Acre

21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands

Avg 4.1 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Original Burger$16.00
Half-pound Angus beef patty topped with Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of bun.
Fried Pickles & Jalapenos$8.00
Sliced dill pickles & jalapenos tossed in our Shiner Bock beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chipotle ranch.
Buffalo Style Chicken Wings$17.00
10 meaty wings served with celery, carrots & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about The Goose's Acre
Hearsay on the Waterway image

 

Hearsay on the Waterway

20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Corndog$12.00
6pc toasted ravioli$7.00
Avocado Cucumber salad$9.00
More about Hearsay on the Waterway
Farley's Fit Kitchen image

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$11.00
(GF)(K) creamy alfredo sauce over a bed of keto fettuccine pasta topped with juicy grilled chicken, parsley & shredded parmesan P50, F33, C11
+$1 Keto Fried Chicken
Southwest Scramble$9.00
(GF) egg whites, seasoned ground turkey, black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded colby-jack cheese, peppers+onions, cilantro and a side of Dad’s spicy salsa P39, F15, C20
Heart Healthy Oatmeal$5.00
oats, almond milk, protein powder & a touch of honey
-Apple Pecan + Cranberry P13, F10, C35
-Mixed Berry + Flax seed P12, F5, C35
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen
Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill

9440 Louetta Rd, Spring

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bone-In Wings$9.99
Sauces all homemade
Truffle Fries$6.99
More about Lucky Dog Sports Bar and Grill
Hop Scholar Ale House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hop Scholar Ale House

610 Rayford Rd,Ste 642, Spring

Avg 4.7 (826 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hop Scholar Ale House
Mozambik image

 

Mozambik

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb$15.00
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
Sticky Toffee Pudding$10.00
Warm spiced date cake drizzled with sticky toffee sauce served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Bunny Chow - Brisket$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
More about Mozambik

