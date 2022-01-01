Spring breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Spring
Common Bond Bistro
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Baguette
|$10.00
jambon de paris, gruyère, dijon butter
|Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch
|$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|Gorditas
|$4.99
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
|Tacos
|$2.79
All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$10.99
Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo salsa, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands
|Popular items
|White Chocolate Raspberry Crepe
|$8.50
White Chocolate Mousse and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar and Raspberry Compote
|Sugar Waffle
|$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
|Chicken & Spinach Crepe
|$9.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
|Popular items
|Tortas
|$9.99
Fresh telera bread with your choice of meat, creamy cilantro lime sauce, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and avocado.
|Gorditas
|$5.49
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
|Tacos
|$2.99
All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro