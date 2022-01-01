Spring cafés you'll love

Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Baguette$10.00
jambon de paris, gruyère, dijon butter
Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
More about Common Bond Bistro
Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
La Canadienne$10.75
poutine cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup
Cookie Butter$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels.
More about Sweet Paris
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee

6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
White Chocolate Raspberry Crepe$8.50
White Chocolate Mousse and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar and Raspberry Compote
Sugar Waffle$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Chicken & Spinach Crepe$9.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
More about CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
Rao's Bakery - Cypress image

 

Rao's Bakery - Cypress

6915 Cypresswood Suite F, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese$1.95
Zummo party link wrapped up on our sweet dough.
Small Fruit Tart$2.35
Sugar cookie shell with custard inside and fruit on top.
Bagged Sugar Cookies$12.00
Bagged Glazed Sugar Cookies
More about Rao's Bakery - Cypress

