Spring cafés you'll love

More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bistro
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Baguette
|$10.00
jambon de paris, gruyère, dijon butter
|Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch
|$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
More about Sweet Paris
Sweet Paris
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands
|Popular items
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|La Canadienne
|$10.75
poutine cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup
|Cookie Butter
|$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels.
More about CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
6777 Woodlands Parkway, The Woodlands
|Popular items
|White Chocolate Raspberry Crepe
|$8.50
White Chocolate Mousse and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar and Raspberry Compote
|Sugar Waffle
|$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
|Chicken & Spinach Crepe
|$9.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
More about Rao's Bakery - Cypress
Rao's Bakery - Cypress
6915 Cypresswood Suite F, Houston
|Popular items
|Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese
|$1.95
Zummo party link wrapped up on our sweet dough.
|Small Fruit Tart
|$2.35
Sugar cookie shell with custard inside and fruit on top.
|Bagged Sugar Cookies
|$12.00
Bagged Glazed Sugar Cookies