Spring sandwich spots you'll love

Vina Deli
7306 Louetta Drive, Spring
|Popular items
|Grilled Rice Platters
|$11.00
(All Grilled Rice Platters come with your choice of steamed white/brown rice & steamed veggies.
Add 1 fried egg for $1.)
|Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)
|$6.00
Thin rice papers wrapped with jumbo shrimps, fresh beansprouts, rice vermicelli, leaf lettuce, & served with House Peanut Sauce
|Chicken Egg Rolls (4)
|$7.00
Golden fried eggrolls filled with juicy chicken and vegetables & served with Sweet & Tangy Sauce
Sweet Paris
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands
|Popular items
|La Canadienne
|$10.95
poutine cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup
|The Houstonian
|$11.25
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Cookie Butter
|$10.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Big Salad
2174 Spring Stuebner Rd Suite 320, Spring
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
2162 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|The Farmhouse
|$9.50
beef*, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|West Side
|$7.49
beef*, avocado, salsa, cilantro, chipotle purée (cal: 550) - Allergens: Wheat
|Chicken Dijon
|$9.50
chicken, pear (seasonal), brussels slaw, swiss cheese, horseradish dijon, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
SMOOTHIES • FRUITS
Jamba
1201 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands
Bread Zeppelin Salads
1700 City Plaza Drive CityPlace Building 1, Spring