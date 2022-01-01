Spring Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Spring
PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co
8714 Spring Cypress Rd, SPRING
|Popular items
|Baked Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.
|Pepperoni Rolls
|$8.00
House-made dough, mozzarella & pepperoni, served with your choice of marinara or ranch
|Chicken Alfredo
|$9.00
Sliced chicken breast served over fettuccine, topped with creamy Alfredo sauce
Crust Pizza Co.
4775 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
Fresh dough knots with Italian herbs, garlic butter, chopped garlic and Parmesan served with marinara sauce
|10" Chz
|$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Crust Pizza Co. Creekside
26400 Kuykendahl Road, Spring
|Popular items
|Baked Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.
|10" Chz
|$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
|14" Chz
|$13.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Crust Pizza Co.
8000 Research Forest Drive, Spring
|Popular items
|12" Chz
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
|House Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
|16" Chz
|$15.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
PIZZA • SALADS
Crust Pizza Co
3535 Rayford Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
|10" Cheese
|$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
|16" Cheese
|$15.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.