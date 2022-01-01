Spring Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Spring
More about La Cocina de Roberto
FRENCH FRIES
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|Gorditas
|$4.99
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
|Tacos
|$2.79
All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$10.99
Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo salsa, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Popular items
|Taco Veracruz
|$4.95
Chilli grilled Basa fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade smoked aioli.
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Panko crusted Basa Fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and homemade jalapeño ranch.
|Rosarito Shrimp Taco
|$5.75
Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp topped with elote corn salsa, smoked aioli, pico de gallo and mexican cheese.
More about La Cocina De Roberto
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
|Popular items
|Tortas
|$9.99
Fresh telera bread with your choice of meat, creamy cilantro lime sauce, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and avocado.
|Gorditas
|$5.49
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
|Tacos
|$2.99
All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro
More about Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse
1400 Research Forest Dr, Shenandoah
|Popular items
|Celebration Feast for 4
|$150.00
Celebration Feast Includes: 1LB Bottom Sirloin, 1LB Picanha, 1LB Garlic Chicken Legs, 1LB Smoked Sausage, 1LB Shrimp, Brazilian Salad, 12 Parmesan Cheese Breads, 24 OZ Au Gratin Potatoes, 4 Fried Bananas, 24 OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Slices of Ny Style Cheesecake or Chocolate Mousse Cake