Spring Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Spring
More about Grab N Go Tacos
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Grab N Go Tacos
7826 Louetta Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|Deluxe Taco Platter (6)
|$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
|California Burrito
|$7.99
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Pepe's Fajita Taco
|$3.25
Your choice of meat, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, & shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.
More about La Cocina de Roberto
FRENCH FRIES
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Popular items
|Gorditas
|$4.99
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
|Tacos
|$2.79
All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$10.99
Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo salsa, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Popular items
|Taco Veracruz
|$4.95
Chilli grilled Basa fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade smoked aioli.
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Panko crusted Basa Fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and homemade jalapeño ranch.
|Rosarito Shrimp Taco
|$5.75
Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp topped with elote corn salsa, smoked aioli, pico de gallo and mexican cheese.
More about La Cocina De Roberto
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
|Popular items
|Tortas
|$9.99
Fresh telera bread with your choice of meat, creamy cilantro lime sauce, lettuce, tomato, asadero cheese, and avocado.
|Gorditas
|$5.49
A thick handmade corn masa stuffed with meat, beans, and melted asadero cheese
|Tacos
|$2.99
All tacos are topped with onions and cilantro
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah
|Popular items
|Pork and Green Chile Empanadas
|$6.00
Handmade pies stuffed with our pork green chile guisada, served with avocado crema
|Quesadillas (8 pcs.)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños
|Tacos al Carbon
Beef/Chicken fajita or carnitas tacos on handmade tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole