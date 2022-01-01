Avocado salad in Spring
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Shrimp and Avocado Rica Salad
|$10.99
Grilled shrimp on fresh iceberg lettuce tossed in our house cilantro-lime dressing with cucumber, avocado, pico de gallo, and crispy bacon
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Stuffed Avocado Salad
|$16.50
Two avocado halves filled with your choice of grilled shrimp and a smoked chili aioli or house ceviche served on a bed of greens with cherry tomatoes.
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
|Shrimp and Avocado Rica Salad
|$11.99
Grilled shrimp on fresh iceberg lettuce tossed in our house cilantro-lime dressing with cucumber, avocado, pico de gallo, and crispy bacon